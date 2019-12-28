Saints, Pelicans issue joint-statement on death of Carley McCord

Tragedy struck on Saturday when a small, twin-prop plane bound for Atlanta crashed in Lafayette killing five people on board.

One of the five fatalities Saturday morning was New Orleans area sports reporter Carley McCord.

McCord, a Baton Rouge native, was married to Steve Ensminger, Jr.

A graduate of The Northwestern State, McCord worked for Cox Sports Television, ESPN3, WDSU New Orleans and more as a reporter while also serving as the in-game host for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans and NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

On Saturday afternoon, a joint statement was released by the Pelicans and Saints in wake of McCord’s death.