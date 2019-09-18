New shopping center coming to Hoover, Jubilee Joes to anchor

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a new shopping center you will soon be able to enjoy. The city council recently approved a permit for construction on the $4.4 million development. It will be called “The Shoppes at Highway 150 Crossings.” It will overlook I-459 at exit 10.

“I am thrilled to start construction on this new retail space for a larger Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant for our loyal customers who have been pushing for this. This spring, we will be ready to welcome more diners, host more special events, boil more crawfish, and accommodate bus groups like never before,” said Kash Siddiqui, owner, Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant.

The Siddiqui Family and Jubilee Joe’s

According to the release, the property owner is Shadoo, LLC, Kash Siddiqui, president. Gonzales Strength & Associates is the civil engineering firm. Maxus Construction is the general contractor. Ponder Properties is the property manager. Environmental Design Studio is the landscape designer.

The shopping center is set to open next spring.