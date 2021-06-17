Kohl’s announces Thanksgiving Day store closure

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, customers walk outside of a Kohl’s store in Colma, Calif. Even though the holiday season is winding down, you can still get a good bargain. Go to stores in person to avoid costly online shipping fees and shop Super Saturday sales at major retailers, among other strategies. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/NEXSTAR) — Kohl’s released a statement today announcing their stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the announcement, the decision comes after positive response to their closures on Thanksgiving in 2020 due to COVID-19 as well as “evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season.”

“Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week last year, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year,” the company said in a statement.

In years past, Kohl’s was known for pushing the Black Friday envelope. In 2012, stores opened at midnight on Black Friday itself, with customers lining up late on Thanksgiving day. In 2013, stores started opening at 8 p.m. By 2014, doors opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

In 2017, Kohl’s started opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, earlier than ever before and that remained the standard until 2020.

Customers will still be able to shop on the website and in the Kohl’s app on Thanksgiving.