(STACKER) – The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.19—up seven cents this week compared to last.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Alabama using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of May 2. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Three states, Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland, have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Meanwhile, diesel prices reached a new record high of $5.16 per gallon on April 29. Prices climbed more than 16 cents over the weekend, hitting $5.32 per gallon on Monday, May 2.

For those whose careers are spent on the road like owner-operators—independent truck drivers who own their vehicles—filling their 250-gallon tanks for $1,300 can be prohibitive.

Experts warn that while drivers are currently feeling the pressure of the volatility of the global energy market, business owners and consumers will also start to feel this financial burden as higher costs are passed down the supply chain.

Alabama by the numbers

– Current price: $3.85

– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.6%)

– Year change: +$1.22 (+46.2%)

– Gas tax: $0.24 per gallon (#33 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.16 (3/11/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Alabama

#1. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley: $3.95

#2. Russell County: $3.94

#3. Dothan: $3.92

#4. Mobile: $3.91

#5. Montgomery: $3.88

#6. Florence-Muscle Shoals: $3.87

#7. Auburn: $3.84

#8. Birmingham: $3.83

#9. Huntsville: $3.83

#10. Tuscaloosa: $3.80

#11. Decatur: $3.79

#12. Anniston-Oxford: $3.76

#13. Gadsden: $3.73

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.74

#2. Hawaii: $5.25

#3. Nevada: $5.09

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Georgia: $3.72

#2. Missouri: $3.77

#3. Kansas: $3.79

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.