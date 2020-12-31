Highway 280 shopping center could be home to Dunkin’, Five Guys, and Jersey Mike’s Subs

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Highway 280 has it all—restaurants, shopping centers, hospitals, entertainment, notoriously terrible traffic.
It’s likely that the highway will soon be home to Dunkin’, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Five Guys, a bike shop and more. The concept for the new shopping center is called Cahaba Market, located in the Greystone area near Cavender’s.
The company behind the new idea, D&G Development Group, is in the process of preparing a formal proposal to the City of Hoover. It should materialize in the coming weeks. Vice President of Leasing for D&G Development Group Josh McBrideMcBride estimates the shopping center will be built and running by the end of 2021 or early 2022.
“We’ve had great a response from the community on leasing,” McBride said. “We do have a couple of suites left. Four suites right now are spoken for.”
