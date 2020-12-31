Highway 280 shopping center could be home to Dunkin’, Five Guys, and Jersey Mike’s Subs

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Highway 280 has it all—restaurants, shopping centers, hospitals, entertainment, notoriously terrible traffic.

It’s likely that the highway will soon be home to Dunkin’, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Five Guys, a bike shop and more. The concept for the new shopping center is called Cahaba Market, located in the Greystone area near Cavender’s.

The proposed Cahaba Market development would be on the east side of Cavender’s.

The company behind the new idea, D&G Development Group, is in the process of preparing a formal proposal to the City of Hoover. It should materialize in the coming weeks. Vice President of Leasing for D&G Development Group Josh McBrideMcBride estimates the shopping center will be built and running by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Courtesy: D&G Development Group.

“We’ve had great a response from the community on leasing,” McBride said. “We do have a couple of suites left. Four suites right now are spoken for.”