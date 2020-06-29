Greece says pandemic to worsen long-term economic problems

Business
Posted: / Updated:

A motorbike ice-cream vendor smokes a cigarette as he waits for customers next to a beach on Salamina island, west of Athens, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s central bank says the country could avoid a major recession if it makes good use of emergency EU support funds and does not suffer a major renewed outbreak of COVID-19, but the pandemic is likely to compound long-term financial problems.

In a 210-page report published Monday, the Bank of Greece said its main forecast for 2020 is for an economic contraction of 5.8% followed by a recovery of 5.6% next year and 3.7% in 2022. But if there is a second wave of COVID-19 and the economy does worse, GDP could shrink 9.4% in 2020.

The pandemic, it said, would reverse progress made on Greece’s major long-term problems, including high unemployment and public debt as well as the country’s huge stock of non-performing loans that only recently dropped to below 40% percent of the total.

The Bank of Greece said it expects a major drop in tourism revenue which topped 18 billion euros ($20.3 billion), about 10% of the country’s annual output.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events