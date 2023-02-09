MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday the state is encouraging Alabama employers to hire veterans through the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program.

The award recognizes companies on a federal level for their commitment to hire and retain veterans. It is an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor.

“This is an extremely successful program, and I’m proud that so many of Alabama’s employers are making the commitment to hire veterans,” Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a release. “Veterans are multi-skilled and dedicated workers and bring so much to the table.”

The award is based on veteran hiring, leadership programming and compensation. The application period is from Jan. 28 through April 30. Last year, 34 Alabama companies received the HIRE Vets Medallion Award. To learn more and apply, visit hirevets.org.