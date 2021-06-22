Construction starts on $899M station at Los Angeles airport

FILE – In this May 24, 2021, file photo, passengers wait for their flights inside the new West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, June 21, 201, marked the start of construction of an $898.6 million station that will directly connect Los Angeles International Airport to the region’s light rail and bus transportation systems. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Construction has started on a $898.6 million station that will directly connect Los Angeles International Airport to the region’s light rail and bus transportation systems, solving a decades-old problem.

The Airport Metro Connector will connect with an automated people mover train being built to carry people to and from the airport’s terminals. A ceremony was held on Monday to mark the start of construction.

“This groundbreaking is a pivotal milestone in our effort to give residents and visitors alike real alternatives to sitting in traffic,” said Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who is also on the board of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The station will have platforms to access Metro light rail trains, a bus plaza, a drop-off zone for travelers, a bicycle hub and commercial space.

The airport is in the midst of a massive multibillion-dollar makeover.