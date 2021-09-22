City of Birmingham sues motel owners due to drug activity, violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham is suing the owners of a local motel due to an increased amount of violence and illegal drug activity .

In a press release Wednesday, the city announced that it is suing the owners and operators of the Town Motel: Ramsuyog, LLC, Shree Laxmi Narayan, LLC and Third Avenue Hospitality, Inc.

The city says that multiple complaints have been made concerning illegal activity at the property, which is located at 414 3rd Avenue West. Investigations by the Birmingham Police Department have led to two arrests and illegal drug seizures in rooms at the motel- one in May and another in September. The city also states in the release that the owners of the property have been alerted that a “drug-related nuisance” exists on their property but have “refused or failed to correct the ongoing problem.”

City Attorney Nicole King said in the release that Birmingham is “committed to holding property owners accountable for ongoing criminal activity that poses a danger for individuals both at those properties and the surrounding neighborhood.”