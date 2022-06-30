BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – WIAT CBS 42, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Birmingham and Central Alabama, announced today veteran broadcast marketing executive Amy Jones as Creative Services Director of the television station and its’ associated digital properties, including CBS42.com. In her role, Jones will oversee marketing strategy, and the design of station and digital promotional efforts.

Jones brings a wealth of marketing experience in broadcasting, having held senior level executive positions. Her experience includes Vice President of Marketing and Affiliate Relations for the Rachael Ray Show / CBS Television Distribution, and Executive Director of Advertising and Promotion for the Dr. Phil Show. Jones also served as Director of Advertising and Promotion for Columbia TriStar Television Distribution, managing the daily marketing efforts for three first-run syndicated programs, including Donny & Marie, Ricki Lake, and Judge Hatchett. She is the recipient of multiple PROMAX Promotion and Marketing Awards, given annually for achievement in entertainment marketing and design.

“I’m very excited to join the amazing team at CBS 42. After visiting the station and spending time with all of them, I knew immediately that this is where I want to be.” said Jones. “Plus, everyone who knows me knows how much I love Alabama and the Birmingham area. I can’t wait to get started!”

“Amy’s depth and diversity of experience in television and entertainment marketing are exceptional,” said WIAT CBS 42 Vice President and General Manager Jimmy Cromwell. “Simply stated, we are thrilled to have her join our leadership team in executing our marketing and promotional strategy, and to lead our best-of-class commercial and promotion producers to serve our local clients.”

Jones is a graduate of Hofstra University. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Television Production.