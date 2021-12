NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A bank robbery was reported at the Capital One Bank located in the Hibernia National Bank building at 313 Carondelet Street in New Orleans on Friday, Dec. 24.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations confirmed the incident with WGNO.

According to the confirmation, the robbery occurred earlier Christmas Eve morning.

