Blue Bell ‘out-doughs’ itself with new, limited-edition flavor

(WHNT) – Blue Bell unleashed a new ice cream flavor that combines three cookie dough flavors!

Say hello to Cookie Dough Overload. Blue Bell says this latest edition to the creamery is a tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.

The new flavor is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

“Why choose only one or two dough pieces when you can have three. Cookie dough is a popular mix-in for ice cream. We have flavors that contain the chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. But, this is the first with fudge cookie dough pieces. It is a great-tasting trio!” Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

WATCH: Meteorologist Nate Harrington and Noon Anchor Conan Gasque tries out this new flavor!

