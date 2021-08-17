Birmingham City Council’s Public Safety Committee to recommend revoking Eastwood hotel’s business license

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted to recommend the revocation of the business license of the USA Economy Lodge in Eastwood.

The committee cites a pattern of increased activity at the hotel, which is located at 7900 block of Highway 78, as the cause of the recommendation.

“We were presented with a lot of evidence of different criminal activity at this site and we also have a number of reports from nearby residents of incidents that have occurred,” Councilor Hunter Williams, Chair of the PSC, said in a press release sent Tuesday.

Williams also said that the PSF hopes to send a clear message.

“The point needs to be clear: We are not going to tolerate any venue of violence that will knowingly allow criminal activity to occur on their property.”

The item will be presented before the full Council for a vote on Sep. 7.

