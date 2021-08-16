Birmingham City Council to consider revoking Eastwood hotel license after string of criminal activity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council will hold a hearing Tuesday to consider revoking the business license of an Econolodge USA in Eastwood.

This will be first time the city council considers the revocation of a business license of a hotel, and their Public Safety Committee will be residing over the hearing.

The hearing follows a string of criminal activity at the hotel that BCC said “has posed a threat to the general welfare and safety of citizens.”

“The Public Safety Committee can consider the revocation of any license from any establishment that poses a risk to the general welfare and safety of the community. We will look at any establishment that poses a risk to public safety and fosters a criminal element,” Councilor Hunter Williams, chair of the PSC, said in a press released Monday.

The hearing will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and streamed on BCC’s Facebook page.