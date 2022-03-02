TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — 2nd & Charles, a used book shop that opened its first store in Birmingham back in 2010, will now be bringing its goodies to Tuscaloosa.

The company, which operates under Books-A-Million, will open a new store in Tuscaloosa March 17 near the Meadowbrook Shopping Center, across the street from Snow Hinton Park along McFarland Boulevard East.

In addition to an extensive selection of books—new and used, rare and collectible, autographed and special editions—2nd & Charles also features video games, toys, vinyl LPs, musical instruments, and collectibles.

The store’s buyback program also gives customers a choice of cash or store credit in exchange for used merchandise.

The store is now hiring for part-time and full-time employees. For more information, contact the store at (205) 561-0779 for more information on employment opportunities. Follow @2NCTuscaloosa for updates about the store’s opening on March 17 and Grand Opening Event on March 26.