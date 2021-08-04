Stocks slip as investors weigh corporate earnings, jobs data

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Asian stocks were mostly higher Wednesday as traders mirrored overnight gains on Wall Street during another busy earnings week. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday as investors weighed another batch of corporate earnings and economic data that could shed more light on how the economic recovery is going.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.4% as of 11:37 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 271 points, or 0.8%, to 34,643 and the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.

Crude oil prices fell more than 2.4% and pushed energy companies lower. Retailers, hotels and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also fell.

Bond yields rose sharply and recovered from an early slip following an encouraging report on growth in the services sector, which makes up the bulk of the U.S. economy. The Institute for Supply Management reported that in July the sector grew at its fastest pace since the survey started in 2008. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.19% from 1.17% late Tuesday. It dipped to as low as 1.13% in early trading.

Payroll processor ADP revealed a disappointing snapshot of the nation’s employment recovery, adding to concerns about the lagging recovery in the jobs market. ADP said the private sector added 330,000 jobs in July, falling far short of economists’ expectations. The report comes ahead of the Labor Department’s more comprehensive July jobs report on Friday.

The resurgence of COVID-19 with the highly contagious delta variant in spots around the world is also a key concern for Wall Street. China’s worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country and the sealing-off of one city.

Investors are also still in the thick of corporate earnings season. The results have been solid so far. Roughly 75% of companies in the S&P 500 have turned in their earnings and the majority have been surprisingly good.

Strong profit and revenue results weren’t enough to lift stocks for many companies on Wednesday, however. General Motors fell 8.3% despite overcoming an industry-wide chip shortage to beat analysts’ profit expectations and raise its forecast. CVS Health slipped 1.5% after also reporting solid results.

Ticket seller and concert promoter Live Nation rose 3.8% after reporting surprisingly mild second-quarter loss.

Online broker Robinhood surged 26.1%, a big turnaround following its tepid stock market debut last week. Trading was volatile and had to be halted three times shortly after the market opened. Market experts have cautioned that Robinhood’s stock could be in for a jagged ride because of its popularity among smaller investors.