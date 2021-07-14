Alabama stores prepare for tax-free weekend

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Back-to-school shopping can be one of the most expensive times of the year for families. Especially this year with many schools and colleges making the decision to go back to in-person learning.

But this weekend families can save a few bucks during the 16th annual Alabama Back-To-School Tax Holiday weekend. Over 300 cities and counties throughout Alabama are waiving their local taxes Friday through Sunday.

“Tax weekend has been historically a big weekend for us ever since it started. We’re excited about it we stock up and we run special promotions with it so we’re really excited about the tax-free weekend,” said Michael Gee, owner of Pants Store.

Gee says back-to-school shopping is a great boost in business, especially after the pandemic.

“We closed last March for five weeks when we were shut down it was scary times for us but when we opened back up people started to slowly come back and now business is really good people are coming in the doors,” said Gee.

“We’re just really excited about this particular sales tax holiday because it will be kind of a return to normal,” said Nancy Dennis, with the Alabama Retail Association.

Dennis says this weekend the state will waive its four percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing.

“Clothes under $100, books under $30, certain school supplies under $50, and then computers, laptops, tablets that are under $750,” said Dennis.

For people shopping in Jefferson County, there will be some unique circumstances.

“Jefferson county only waives a portion of their tax there’s a portion of their tax that is for education and they don’t waive that portion of their tax so you just need to double-check,” said Dennis.

The tax-free weekend is also an opportunity for people to shop small and local.

“Plus, the money you invest in local stores comes back into your community in terms of jobs and you know supporting other local businesses,” said Dennis.

“We’re excited it’s going to be a big weekend for us,” said Gee.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday does apply to online sales they just have to be purchased during the three-day tax-free period.