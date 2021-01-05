After power shut off, Pelham’s Sarris Cafe set to reopen thanks to crowdfunding efforts

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly every business across the country has struggled in some way or another throughout the past year, one of those being Sarris Cafe in Pelham.

The family-owned restaurant that’s been a staple in the community for 20 years announced Friday on Facebook that they were temporarily closing due to their power being shut off.

“We started paying off a little bit at a time,” Nick Sarris, Sarris Cafe owner, said. “We’ve been paying on the power this whole entire time but of course when you get four months, five months behind in a big building like that, it adds up pretty quick.”

A longtime employee took it upon herself to create a GoFundMe page, asking for monetary donations to pay their long overdue Alabama Power bill.

“That was set up by one of our waitresses who has been with us for a while and she was really sweet to do it,” Sarris said. “She asked if she could do it, and I was kind of reluctant at first because I don’t want to take handouts from people, but she was insistent on doing it so she did it.”

Nearly $7,000 has been raised from the GoFundMe page alone, allowing for the cafe to have their power turned back on and open later this week. Alabama Power is allowing the cafe to pay the remainder of their balance within a certain period of time and they have also released a statement regarding Sarris Cafe and payments through these difficult times.

“We value the privacy of our customers and therefore cannot discuss any particular account,” Alabama Power said in the statement. “We’re here to help our customers through these trying times. We offer tailored, customized payment options for those who are having difficulty paying their bills. Customers are encouraged to engage with us at alabamapower.com, 1-888-430-5787 or at one of our business offices so we can work towards a solution together.”

As the cafe will do it’s best to remain open, the future for Sarris and his business involves a day-to-day assessment, the owner says.