Business owner reacts to S&S Foods in Cleveland burning down

CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in Cleveland, Ala. are processing what happened Tuesday to S&S Grocery Store.

Owner of Kind Cups Coffee Kevin Browning witnessed the flames erupt behind the building from his store.

Browning then went outside, walked toward the back of the building and noticed all the cardboard boxes and pallets were on fire.

He tells CBS 42 he rushed to the front of the building to tell management and everyone what was going on.

Everyone did make it out of the building safely, but Browning says a lot of businesses and restaurants depend on S&S Grocery due to the next closest store being nearly 15 miles away.

“It’s not just a business or business owners that are enduring. This is something that a community is going to have to take on. Businesses like myself, we purchase here, other restaurants purchase all of their groceries here. So, it’s going to be an adjustment for everyone in this community to pick back up the pieces and be there with the store to pick up the pieces. But it’s going to be an adjustment that everyone is going to have to make,” Browning said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LATEST POSTS