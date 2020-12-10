BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham fire investigators found a burning body during an investigation into what what was believed to be a commercial fire Thursday afternoon.
Birmingham Fire investigators were dispatched to 801 2nd Avenue North on reports of trash burning in a commercial fire.
During the investigation, fire authorities discovered a burning body at the scene instead.
Birmingham police confirmed to CBS 42 the cause of death remains unclassified.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as new information is available.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘This is what we do’: FedEx, UPS confident they can send COVID-19 vaccines across nation
- US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- SEC announces 10-year TV partnership with ESPN, ABC
- Lawmakers optimistic as they see progress on COVID-19 relief framework
- Burning body found during Birmingham fire investigation