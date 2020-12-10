Burning body found during Birmingham fire investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham fire investigators found a burning body during an investigation into what what was believed to be a commercial fire Thursday afternoon.

Birmingham Fire investigators were dispatched to 801 2nd Avenue North on reports of trash burning in a commercial fire.

During the investigation, fire authorities discovered a burning body at the scene instead.

Birmingham police confirmed to CBS 42 the cause of death remains unclassified.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as new information is available.