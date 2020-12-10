Burning body found during Birmingham fire investigation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Birmingham fire and rescue truck_1534264086393.PNG.jpg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham fire investigators found a burning body during an investigation into what what was believed to be a commercial fire Thursday afternoon.

Birmingham Fire investigators were dispatched to 801 2nd Avenue North on reports of trash burning in a commercial fire.

During the investigation, fire authorities discovered a burning body at the scene instead.

Birmingham police confirmed to CBS 42 the cause of death remains unclassified.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as new information is available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES