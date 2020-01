They'll be performing the first single from their forthcoming album, "Map of the Soul: 7"

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Ahead of the upcoming release of their 4th full-length album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” South Korean idol group BTS will appear on CBS’ ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden.’

BTS will perform their first single “Black Swan” on the show.

That episode is airing January 28. You can watch it on CBS 42.

“Map of the Soul: 7” releases February 21.