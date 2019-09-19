Bryant-Denny Stadium installs misting fans to help cool supporters

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide have complained to the SEC for having to play games in the blistering heat during the day rather than at night.

In order to make the best of a bad situation, Bryant-Denny Stadium has begun installing misting fans to keep patrons at the stadium cool during the hot games.

UA Atletic Director Greg Byrne posted a video on Twitter showing the 16 new fans. He says the stadium is trying to get 12 more by the Ole Miss game Sept. 28.

We now have 16 misting 💦 fans that are being installed and tested at Bryant-Denny. Trying to secure 12 more for Ole Miss game.



We also have added a total of 6 more Water 💧 Monsters. Student concourses will go from 1 to 3 WM’s. #RollTide 👍🏼🐘🏈 pic.twitter.com/g8f5jm33Iw — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) September 19, 2019

Byrne says the stadium also added six more water monster stations. Student concourses will now have three water monsters instead of only one.

The Crimson Tide will play another early game this Saturday as they take on the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at 11 a.m.