SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two brush fires are now spread over 200 acres threatening people’s homes in Wilsonville and Four Mile, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.

The original fire at 2650 County Road 51 now covers 200 acres, public information officer Coleen Vansant said in a statement. Crews have been working to plow a line around it to get it under control.

A second fire was reported at 853 County Road 41 at Wilsonville covering an undetermined number of acres. Smoke can be seen for miles above the town. Right now, the Four Mile Fire Department is on the scene protecting homes that are threatened by it.

Sherri Haltiwanger evacuated her home early and got her horses to safety.

“It’s dangerous, it’s scary,” Haltiwanger said. “All of our fields are made of gasoline, they’re hayfields.”

CBS 42’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann said the impact directly results from wind from Hurricane Ian and recent dry conditions. She said the low center of pressure creates a pressure gradient between Ian and Alabama like stairsteps. The tighter the gradient, the windier it is here, and why we have seen breezier conditions.

Gann said we may have had a soggy summer, but these bone dry conditions over the past few weeks combined with the wind can spark a fire more easily.

“Any time you have just a tiny fire, all of that dry grass turns into an accelerant,” Gann said. “You just don’t have any wet oil to stop that fire so it can be very dangerous.”

Crews will continue to plow lines around the flames to get them contained. Gann said although campfires might sound nice, don’t do it again until it rains.

“Leave the burning to the professionals right now and in the meantime we just wait patiently,” Gann said.

In turn, helping to keep homes safe.

“I have to pray and hope that this doesn’t impact anybody out here,” Haltiwanger said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The original fire was reported just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, covering only five acres at the time according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.