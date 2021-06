BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bruce Willis will call Alabama home for a little while as he films his next movie in Birmingham.

The Alabama Film Office confirmed the movie “Die Like Lovers” will be entirely filmed in the Birmingham area. Willis has been spotted in the Bessemer area this week as filming gets underway.

Willis, 66, is well known for starring in films like “Die Hard,” “Pulp Fiction,” and “The Sixth Sense.”