Broward College placed on lockdown due to reports of an alleged shooter

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN & WIAT) – We are following breaking news of the South Campus of Broward College being placed on lockdown after someone says they heard gunfire.

Authorities say a student posted a tweet saying she heard what sounded like gunshots from her classroom at a campus located on Pines Blvd around 2:52 p.m. Monday.

Pembroke Pines Police are on the scene and at last check, they say they do not see any evidence of a shooting on the Boward College Campus but they are still on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

