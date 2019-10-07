Broward College placed on lockdown due to reports of an alleged shooter

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN & WIAT) – We are following breaking news of the South Campus of Broward College being placed on lockdown after someone says they heard gunfire.

WATCH: Broward College in Pembroke Pines, Florida placed on lockdown due to possible gunshots

Authorities say a student posted a tweet saying she heard what sounded like gunshots from her classroom at a campus located on Pines Blvd around 2:52 p.m. Monday.

we heard gunshots from our classroom in broward college we are on lockdown @OfficialJoelF — Opal (@opallevii) October 7, 2019

Pembroke Pines Police are on the scene and at last check, they say they do not see any evidence of a shooting on the Boward College Campus but they are still on the scene.

UPDATE: At this time we do not have any evidence of a shooting on the Broward College campus. Officers are continuing to search the school grounds, and the campus remains on lockdown as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/59uLE7uGV7 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 7, 2019

This is an ongoing investigation.