Brothers arrested for breaking into several cars in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department has arrested a set of brothers after they allegedly broke into several vehicles outside of businesses earlier this month.

According to HPD, officers received a call of burglaries at three separate businesses Jan. 16. Surveillance video showed two suspects forced their way into the vehicles and removed tools and other equipment.

After reviewing the footage, officers were able to identify the suspects from past encounters. The suspects were then found Thursday morning at a residence and arrested.

Thomas Lewis Sanford Jr., 58, and Michael Shawn Sanford, 44, have been charged with six counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Authorities say the two sold several of the stolen items to a pawnshop and a scrap metal dealer.

Both brothers will be transported to the Shelby County Jail Thursday and both will be placed on $60,000 bonds.

