Brother of Missing Birmingham man speaks out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The brother of a missing Birmingham man is speaking out —- after the man disappeared earlier this week.

29-year-old Antonio Bass went missing Wednesday from his home on the west side of Birmingham.

His brother, Martez Files, tells CBS 42 he is seeking answers. He says, “Antonio is an entrepreneur, he’s a businessman. He’s an incredible father. He’s a good guy. He’s loyal, and he’s committed to justice. If you’ve been watching a protest here lately, if you’ve been watching social movements, he’s been a part of those movements. So if yall know where my brother is please let us know.”

If you have any information about where he might be, call crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.

