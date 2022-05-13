TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The town of Brookwood is now a city because more people are living there due to an increase in population.

Mayor Joe Barger says he is excited that his community has become a city and is hoping the new status will help his economy to continue to improve.

“It means a lot for our city that we are growing in a positive direction for our citizens, and it opens up the opportunity to recruit new retail,” Barger said. “Maybe a medical facility or a grocery store and even new industry that would allow us to provide better jobs for our citizens.”

Brookwood was founded in 1977 with only 257 residents, it’s now grown to more than 2,500 residents. Brookwood High School teacher Ashley Sellers says this change from town to city is a big deal.

“Well I am hopeful for great new opportunities for new businesses and new jobs and for the economy to grow here in Brookwood. I think this just could be an asset for us.”

Mayor Barger tells CBS 42 that Brookwood is known for the coal mining industry, so many residents are employed by coal mining companies and many more work in the automotive industry for Mercedes Benz and other suppliers for Mercedes.

“Our increase in sales tax revenue is on average of fifty thousand dollars a month this year so we are very excited about the increases the revenue brings to our community. Going from a town to a city doesn’t increase taxes in any way it just means we have more citizens, so our tax base expands based on sales tax and business licenses”.

The new city signs that welcome folks to Brookwood will be put up Saturday morning and the old town signs will be taken down.