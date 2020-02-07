Brookside woman found safe after being missing for several days, currently in treatment

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Brookside woman who been reported missing since Saturday has now been found.

Shannon McKinney, 25, had been in a treatment program last Friday and had been missing until Wednesday, when she contacted her family to tell her she was safe, according to attorney Ike Gulas, who is representing the family in the case.

Through Gulas, McKinney’s family released the following statement to CBS 42:

“The family of Shannon McKinney is pleased to report that Shannon, who has been missing for several days, contacted us yesterday and has since been admitted into a rehabilitation center where she will receive the necessary treatment and counseling she needs.

“Our family is asking for privacy so we can focus on getting Shannon well and reunited her with her 3 beautiful children. Any inquiries or requests should be directed to our attorneys at this time. Due to the ongoing investigation, it is not appropriate to comment regarding that aspect of Shannon’s disappearance. We are communicating with the authorities through our attorneys.

“We greatly appreciate the concern the public and media have shown with regards to this matter and pray Shannon receives the treatment she requires.”

According to Mike Jones of the Brookside Police Department, McKinney is believed to have been victim of a prostitution case that was reported Jan. 30. There have been no charges filed in the case, although officers are investigating the case.

Gulas said that once McKinney receives treatment, she will speak with authorities.

The Brookside PD declined comment on the McKinney case when reached Friday morning.

LATEST POSTS