BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday’s town hall called to discuss issues involving the Brookside Police Department is already causing change to happen.

Many of the complaints regarding how police enforced traffic stops centered around officers pulling people over outside their jurisdiction and even police jurisdiction signs posted beyond city limits.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says those signs shouldn’t be there. The JCSO informed CBS 42 Wednesday afternoon that Brookside Mayor Mike Bryan had taken the signs down upon Pettway’s request.

“This is our jurisdiction, not Brookside’s,” Sheriff Pettway said on Tuesday.

Sheriff Pettway stated during the town hall that Brookside police have never been allowed to pull anyone over on I-22.

Many people who spoke at the town hall claim they were pulled over on I-22 over the years. Retired S.W.A.T Tactical Officer of Birmingham police Montague Minnifield, says he was one of those victims back in March 2021.

“Now, I’m really worried because I’m cuffed. My driver is there by herself. I don’t know who these guys are. They aren’t giving me things that add up,” Minnifield said.

He says he wasn’t the passenger of the vehicle, but was harassed by a Brookside police officer to show his license and identify himself to them. He says he shouldn’t have been asked to do that since he didn’t give them probable cause. Minnifield says even after he identified himself as a retired officer, he still wasn’t treated fairly– and that wasn’t even the worst part.

“The person who owns the car. It’s a firefighter who owns it, which was her father. They wrote the ticket in his name,” Minnifield said.

Minnifield is one of many people who have made claims Brookside police have stepped out of bounds in regards to jurisdiction and how they have treated people.

Michelle Jones says she was accused of running a stop sign back in 2019, and was just outside Brookside city limits. She was charged $160 for it. She says after that encounter, she noticed patrol cars parked outside the city, so she posted pictures of it on Facebook.

“I made up my mind that I was going to fight them outside of their courtroom,” Jones said.

She says even Brookside police noticed the posts and claims a detective threatened her to take it down.

“He told me that we need for you to take your post down. If you don’t take them down, we have two warrants for your arrest. One for slander and one for trying to start a riot,” Jones said.

CBS 42 is still waiting for a response by Brookside Mayor Mike Bryan about the town hall and the signs coming down.

Representative Juandalynn Givan, who called the town hall, says she has a meeting next Tuesday with Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office about the situation.