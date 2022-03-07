BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) – For the first time since bombshell reports regarding practices from Brookside Police department surfaced, the City Council held their monthly meeting Monday night.

During the meeting, Interim Police Chief Henry Irby addressed the public on his vision for the department going forward. One of those visions: increasing officer pay to $18 per hour with better benefits in order to retain and recruit better people for the job.

“Hopefully, with take home vehicles, medical, and an increase in pay, that won’t be hard to do, but we still to get that right candidate,” Chief Irby said.

“We can attract talented public safety officers who are committed to keeping our community safe,” Mayor Mike Bryan said.

Within seconds, Mayor Bryan asked the council to approve the resolution, which unanimously passed. Mayor Bryan also addressed the public about the ongoing clean up with the department and how he wants the people of Brookside to feel safe.

“Also, we are all getting ready to stripe our police cars. I think it will take place in a week or so,” Bryan said.

During public comment, several people took the time to tell leaders they love their city and believe the Brookside Police Department is their for them.

“I respect Brookside. I respect everyone in Brookside and I love Brookside,” one woman said to the council.

“I want to see it succeed. Better than what it has been in the past. I want to do a lot of investing in Brookside because this is my home,” one man said.

CBS 42 asked city attorney Mark Parnell for comment on the investigations into the city and police department. He did not have a comment at this time.