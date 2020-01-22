Brook Highland residents agitated about Lake Purdy hunting lease

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — Since, the Birmingham Waterworks Board voted to lease the hunting rights on their 6,300 acres of land in northern Shelby and southern Jefferson counties to developer Mark Peeples, residents in Brook Highland share their frustration. “How are they allowing somebody to hunt in our backyard?” said LeeAnn Dasher. Dasher has been living in Brook Highland for 14 years and doesn’t understand how BWWB can approve the lease that would allow one individual to fence Lake Purdy off.



BWWB officials cited a growing deer and wild hog problem as the justification for the decision to contract with Peeples for $20,000 a year.

Rick Jackson with BWWB released a statement “We went into this agreement as a way to combat trespassing and control the growing number of feral hogs along the watershed, while also gaining an additional source of revenue to benefit ratepayers. The Board has heard the concerns of the residents and are currently taking them into consideration.”

The next BWWB meeting is scheduled for Jan. 29th.

