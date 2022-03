TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A power pole was blown over on Hwy. 11 at Praytor Road Saturday.

According to Trussville Chief Eric Rush, the cause of the pole falling was strong winds. The damage has caused Hwy. 11 to be closed in both directions.

Alabama Power are on the scene but it is unknown when it will be clear.

Stay with CBS 42 as more information develops.