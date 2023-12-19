BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some residents in Brighton are looking for answers, as they say a pile of trash has been an eyesore for months, and no one from the city is cleaning it up.

Residents have been reaching out for help. Brighton resident Arthur Banks is one of many who lives feet away from a pile of trash and tree limbs, she says the pile has sat there for almost three months.

“People are tired of this. Tired of complaining all the time and nothing gets done. It’s always an excuse why it’s not getting done,” said Banks.

During a city council meeting Tuesday morning, Brighton mayor, along with council members addressed the concern.

“We all live there. And that trash, I’ve seen people dumping. When I’ve seen them, I’ve gone up to them and told them about dumping,” said Brighton councilwoman Sherene Johnson.

Brighton Mayor Eddie Cooper says he is working to bring new laws and harsher consequences to address what he considers illegal trash dumping in the city.

On top of complaints from several residents regarding piles of trash sitting around the town, mayor Cooper says he is working to beautify the area.

“It’s easy to take your garbage to the a land fill instead of dumping it in Brighton. We’re going to actively pursue you and if there is any possibility we can give you jail time we’re going to do that also,” said Cooper.

Mayor Cooper says he wants to increase the fine from $500 to possibly $5,000 for people dumping trash around town.