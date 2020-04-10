Brighton firefighter recovering from presumed COVID-19 case after wife tested positive

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Brighton firefighter is now recovered from a presumed case of COVID-19.

Lester Milligan quarantined for over two weeks and was recently given clearance to return to work. Milligan says he wants people to take the virus seriously, but also remind others that the statistics and headlines we see represent real people.

Milligan and his wife were tested for COVID-19 four weeks ago. His test was negative, his wife’s, however, was positive. Milligan said his doctors advised them both to quarantine.

“Whatever they test for, it wasn’t enough to show at the time, but I did have the coronavirus,” Milligan said.

While quarantining, Milligan and his wife said they experienced flu-like symptoms. Since being cleared to return to work, Milligan said he has felt the stigma surrounding a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I went to a friend of mine’s restaurant today. I just pulled up and he ran inside. I understand people are afraid, but you’ve got to get educated,” Milligan said.

LATEST POSTS