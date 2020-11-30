TOKYO (AP) — A brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media.
The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth’s atmosphere.
Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight.
One person on Twitter said, “This was scary.”
The Asahi newspaper says a camera at Nagoya port showed the meteor shining as brightly as a full moon as it neared the Earth.
- Vanderbilt women’s soccer player receives SEC football honor
- Ulta Beauty to open shops at 100 Target stores in 2021
- Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan
- Meet Charlotte, a Banded Huntsman Spider who found a home
- Newsfeed Now: Moderna seeking emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine; young genius makes history