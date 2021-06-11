Bright By Text offers resources for first-time parents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There is now a new free text-messaging service that might be helpful for first-time parents.

Bright By Text offers updates on everything from health and safety to games and activities. Creator Odell Cleveland described the service as something to help both parents and caregivers help on their parenting journey.

“I remember when we first brought our child home from the hospital and asking the questions ‘Now what?’ because we all know that children don’t come with instructions,” Cleveland said. “Our mission is to support the parents with evidence based information to make it a bit easier.”

Bright By Text offers resources to help deal with children from prenatal to 8 years old. Cleveland said parents can expect to get messages around nutrition , safety, early literacy and other important milestones.

Those interested in taking part in the service can do so by texting “BRIGHT” to 274-4488.