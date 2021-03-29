Brierfield family unites after multiple family members lose homes from Thursday’s storm

BRIERFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Clean-up efforts continue throughout Alabama on Saturday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Brierfield on Thursday.

The storm caused damage to multiple homes throughout the area. One family had multiple homes destroyed in the storm and were only left with the clothes on their backs.

The Moore family has been in the Brierfield community for the past 20 years.

“Everybody watches out for everybody it’s a good neighborhood,” said Stephanie Moore.

She and her family never expected a devastation tornado to rip their community.

“It sounded like death, dogs howling, women screaming, trains running,” Moore said.

“She called me and said come up get to safety and I told her two or three times I’m not coming. then eventually third or fourth time I got out of there not even 30-45 minutes later this is what you see and I have absolutely nothing,” Rakeem Moore said.

Rakeem is apart of one of the two Moore family members that had their homes destroyed by the storm.



“All they are left with is what was on their back and that is it they lost everything,” Stephanie Moore said.

“Very devastating very. The girls our son everybody lost everything. We came home to nothing,” Tenesha Kirkland said.

Although the Moore’s lost all their valuables, they are grateful no lives were lost that day.

“We are so gratuitous to him and we owe him all glory,” Kirkland said.

The tragedy of the storm has brought the Moore family even closer together. As they lean on one another for support.

“I’m grateful to even has a place for them to come and stay. but now it’s just trying to help them rebuild and to get them back on their feet. to not even where they were but just trying to help because you know I can only imagine to have something one minute and then to have nothing the next,” Ralsheene Naugher said.

The Moore family says it’s now just going to be one day at a time. as they clean up their homes and start to rebuild as well as giving a helping hand to their neighbors as they get their community back in order.

If you would like to help support the Moore family a GoFundMe page has been set up.