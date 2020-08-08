Breonna Taylor billboards go up across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WIAT) — For the first time ever, Oprah Winfrey recently dedicated the cover of her magazine to someone other than herself—she dedicated it to Breonna Taylor.

She and the O Magazine team say they are amplifying Taylor’s story and the fight for justice by erecting 26 billboards across the city. That’s one billboard for every year of her life.

Each billboard will feature the cover image with a call to action that reads: “Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged.”

All billboards will be up by Monday.

The 26-year old emergency medical technician was shot multiple times in march when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found.

No criminal charges have been filed against the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the shooting.

