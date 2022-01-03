Breaking the bank? What going to the National championship game may cost

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will go head-to-head once again on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis for the National Championship game.

Candice Carden, a ticket broker and owner of T-Town Tickets, says fans can expect to pay more for tickets to see this game. She expects to get as many as 100 tickets to sell.

“It’s about $550 to get in the door, but that’s probably going to go up to $3,000 for some really nice seats,” said Carden. “So you know if you just want to get in the door to see the championship it’s $550, but the most expensive I’ve seen is $3,000.”

Stephanie Charboneau is a Tuscaloosa travel advisor; she says game tickets are not the only expensive item fans will have to pay for. Air fare from Birmingham to Indianapolis will cost nearly $1,000.

“Well flights are starting at $940 per person and that’s leaving Saturday and coming back on Tuesday, the day after the game,” said Charboneau. “Personally if it was me, I would just drive.”

Charboneau says hotel rates are reasonable for game weekend.

“Hotels are actually pretty decent right now, they are starting at $250 to $300 per room for a three star and going up from there,” she said. “What I would not recommend is doing a private residence. They are not vetted properties, so you don’t know what you’ll get when you get there.”

The National Championship game gets underway Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.