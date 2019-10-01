BREAKING: SBI investigating Birmingham Police officer-involved shooting

SBI has been called in to investigate a Birmingham Police officer-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a Birmingham Police officer.

According to Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at Tom Brown Village Apartments late Monday night.

Sgt. Mauldin tells us that an officer and one of the people involved in the disturbance exchanged gunfire.

A suspect was struck and was taken to UAB Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

SBI has taken over the case.

Stay with CBS 42 as we continue to follow developments in this story.