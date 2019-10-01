BREAKING: SBI investigating Birmingham Police officer-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a Birmingham Police officer.
According to Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at Tom Brown Village Apartments late Monday night.
Sgt. Mauldin tells us that an officer and one of the people involved in the disturbance exchanged gunfire.
A suspect was struck and was taken to UAB Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
SBI has taken over the case.
