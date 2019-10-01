BREAKING: SBI investigating Birmingham Police officer-involved shooting

News

SBI has been called in to investigate a Birmingham Police officer-involved shooting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a Birmingham Police officer.

According to Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at Tom Brown Village Apartments late Monday night.

Sgt. Mauldin tells us that an officer and one of the people involved in the disturbance exchanged gunfire.

A suspect was struck and was taken to UAB Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

SBI has taken over the case.

Stay with CBS 42 as we continue to follow developments in this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events