Suspect accused of shooting GA deputy captured in Alabama

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect accused of shooting a deputy in Georgia is behind bars in Alabama after he was captured early Sunday morning in St. Clair County.

Donald Chandler Gordy, 38, is being held in Alabama pending extradition to Georgia to faces charges in connection with a shooting that sent a deputy to an Atlanta hospital, according to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

Lamar County is between Atlanta and Macon and is approximately 170 miles from where Gordy was taken into custody in St. Clair County.

Gordy is accused of shooting Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputy Justyn Weaver multiple times with a shotgun just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by LCSO.

Weaver was flown to an Atlanta hospital and is recovering from injuries to his face and left arm. His department asked for prayers for Weaver and his family.

Investigators in Georgia said Weaver responded to a call of a suspicious person and was met with numerous shotgun blasts to his vehicle.

The suspect fled in a white pickup truck.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Weaver has been employed for the past 3 years and recently received an award from an area ambulance service for saving a man’s life.

Online jail records in St. Clair County show Gordy is from Barnsville, Georgia. He was booked just after 3 A.M. Sunday.

Lamar County Sheriff’s investigators obtained an aggravated assault warrant for Gordy.

A Facebook Post by the Pell City Police Department credited hard work from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Pell City Police Department, and FLOCK camera systems.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates.