One person found dead at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) — One person is dead after a shooting at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Violent Crimes Unit are assisting Stillman College Police with the investigation that happened early Monday morning.

Police said a person of interest has been located and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

It has not yet been determined if the victim or the person of interest are students. Further details will be given out later as they become available.

Police say there is no danger to the students or surrounding community at this time.

