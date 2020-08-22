1 dead, multiple people hospitalized after shooting on Allison-Bonnet in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and three victims have been hospitalized after a shooting occurred early this morning, according to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies said the shooting happened in the area of Allison Bonnet Memorial Drive and Rutledge Drive at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the other three victims were transported to local hospitals.

Their conditions are unknown.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting and they are asking that people avoid the area.

Stay with CBS 42 as we update you with more information.