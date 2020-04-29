Homicide under investigation in NE Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.

Birmingham police responded to a call of a person shot at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29. When they arrived on the scene they discovered a victim on the ground in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene. They have not been identified.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses, but are still seeking further information. If you have any additional information regarding the incident today, contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 or Birmingham Police Investigative Bureau at 205-254-1764.

In the live stream above, you can see police recover a weapon. They also have a man in handcuffs but no word on who this person is or if he has any connection to the incident.

CBS 42 is working to get more information on the situation. Check back for the updates.

LATEST POSTS