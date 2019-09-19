Suspect shot by Birmingham police officer after physical altercation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is recovering following an officer-involved shooting in Five Points.

Birmingham police say around midnight on Thursday, officers from the South precinct received a call about a man breaking into a vehicle at the Berkley on Highlands Apartments. This is located on Highlands Avenue.

Investigators say once they arrived, they found the man behind the apartments inside one of the vehicles. They say that’s when a physical altercation occurred between the officer and the suspect. During the fight, investigators say the officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect once.

The suspect is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury at a hospital. The officer was not hurt.

ALEA is expected to take over the investigation.