TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police Department Lt. Teena Richardson confirms with CBS 42 that one person has died in an accident involving a school bus. The accident occurred on Hwy. 69 South near Canterbury Road in Tuscaloosa.

No one on the school bus was injured.

The victim was the driver of a vehicle that read-ended the bus during the incident.

BREAKING: TPD LT TEENA RICHARDSON CONFIRMS ONE FATALITY. NO INJURIES ON TUSCALOOSA CITY SCHOOL BUS. FATALITY IS THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE THAT REAR ENDED BUS pic.twitter.com/ISqkkaCx8w — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) October 17, 2019

One of the vehicles involved in the accident





BREAKING: accident involving a Tuscaloosa city school bus on highway 69 south. Working to get information pic.twitter.com/z49eoDUwE9 — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) October 17, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories