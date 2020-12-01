BREAKING: Mobile Chief of Police tests positive for COVID-19

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile Police Department, Chief Lawrence Battiste has tested for COVID-19 and has been in quarantine.

The chief is expected to return to work this week.

