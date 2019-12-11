BREAKING: Escambia County, FL deputy shot

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Deputy has been shot in the line of duty. ECSO says they received a call of a suicide threat in the 400 block of Limerick Lane around 1:37 Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says Daniel Hux, 41, called for help, complaining of domestic issues with his spouse. He then said he needed an ambulance for the hospital.

Deputies say once they got on the scene, they found Hux on the carport where he opened fire on deputies. One of the deputies was hit by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was shot multiple times, but is expected to be okay.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

The sheriff’s office says after Hux was shot, he walked around the inside of the home before he eventually self surrendered. He was transported to the hospital. He is currently in surgery.

The sheriff’s office says they have been called to Hux’s home 16 times.

Video below shows the scene where the deputy was shot.

Victoria Mackall, the woman who sent the video, says she heard the gunshots from inside her home, firing off several times at first. She says there was a pause and more gunfire after. She said she looked outside to see what was going on, but law enforcement, jumping over the fence with gun in hand, told them to get back inside. She says that’s when she started filming when law enforcement started swarming the area.

Mackall says, according to her mother-in-law a woman, her husband and a small child live in the home where the shooting occurred.

Watch the full interview with Victoria and how she recounts the moments when the deputy was shot and what happened afterward.

This is the third Escambia County deputy to be shot in less than a week. Two others were shot Friday responding to the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola. They were released from the hospital earlier this week.

News 5 has multiple crews on the way and will keep you updated.

LATEST STORIES: