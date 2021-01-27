Emmanuel “N” is in custody south of the border, accused of killing an elderly couple from California whose bodies were found in a well in Northern Baja California four months ago. (Courtesy: Baja California’s Prosecutor’s Office)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The head state prosecutor in the city of Tijuana has announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the murders of an elderly couple from Southern California.

The suspect Emmanuel “N,” was reportedly seen in the area where Ian Hirschsohn, 75, and Kathy Harvey, 65, were staying when they were reported missing on Sept. 2, 2020.

The victims were not married but have been described as best of friends who loved to visit and explore Baja California. They lived in the San Diego area.

A few days after being reported missing, their bodies were found at the bottom of a water well near a home leased by Hirschsohn south of San Quintin, Baja California, located about a two-hour drive south of the San Diego-Tijuana border.

The couple had been shot before their bodies were dumped in the well according to police.

They apparently came home as the suspect was burglarizing their home.

Investigators say they have enough evidence to charge Emmanuel “N” with the couple’s murders.

A suspect apprehended in the days after the couple was found in the well was deemed not responsible after initially being arrested for the homicides.

